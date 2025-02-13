3,510 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Bought by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

PFD opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.