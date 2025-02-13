3,510 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Bought by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Separately, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000.
PFD opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
