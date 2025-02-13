2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in 2seventy bio by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in 2seventy bio by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $2.39 on Thursday. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $123.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

