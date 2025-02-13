2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.20.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Saturday, February 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
2seventy bio Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $2.39 on Thursday. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $123.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.
2seventy bio Company Profile
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
