18,352 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,447,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,830,000 after purchasing an additional 157,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,083,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,756,000 after buying an additional 481,750 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,199,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,714,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,061,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,852,000 after buying an additional 158,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 target price on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $2,220,253.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,879.13. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

SYF stock opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

