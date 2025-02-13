16,419 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Howard Bailey Securities LLC

Howard Bailey Securities LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

