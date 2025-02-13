1,200 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Kentucky Trust Co

Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 47,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 465,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

