1,051 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $165.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.86 and its 200 day moving average is $167.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.65 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.