XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 406609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XIFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on XPLR Infrastructure from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

XPLR Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $796.88 million, a P/E ratio of -85.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.02.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. As a group, analysts expect that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPLR Infrastructure

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XIFR. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in XPLR Infrastructure by 610.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,642 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in XPLR Infrastructure by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPLR Infrastructure by 27.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

