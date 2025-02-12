XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of XOMA from $123.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $319.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.90. XOMA has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 500,742 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $13,069,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in XOMA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of XOMA by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in XOMA by 300.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

