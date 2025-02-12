XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Trading 9.8% Higher – What’s Next?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) was up 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 157,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 298,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

XCHG Trading Up 8.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64.

Get XCHG alerts:

XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XCHG Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XCHG stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XCHG Limited ( NASDAQ:XCH Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

(Get Free Report)

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XCHG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCHG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.