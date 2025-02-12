XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Trading 9.8% Higher – What’s Next?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) was up 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 157,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 298,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
XCHG Trading Up 8.6 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64.
XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
XCHG Company Profile
XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.
