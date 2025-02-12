Wolfe Research Issues Positive Forecast for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wolfe Research from 67.00 to 70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

NYSE:CVS opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

