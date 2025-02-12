Wix.com (WIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $461.44 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.com Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ WIX opened at $227.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 142.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.63. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $247.11.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.