Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,809,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,282,000 after acquiring an additional 616,373 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,003,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,273,000 after purchasing an additional 790,078 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,550,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,362,000 after purchasing an additional 130,371 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,587,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,783,000 after buying an additional 797,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,225,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,933,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 827.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,051.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

