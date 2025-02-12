Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $989.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

