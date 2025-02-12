Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $42,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $221.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.19. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $191.92 and a twelve month high of $224.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.