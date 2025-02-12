Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 1,043 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,279,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,674,000 after purchasing an additional 336,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,487,000 after buying an additional 360,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,807,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,821,000 after buying an additional 1,055,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $73.31.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

