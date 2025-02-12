Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $383,000 Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in First Solar were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,266 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 249,831 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 4,238.5% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

First Solar Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $161.60 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.70 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

