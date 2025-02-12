Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $12,625,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 212,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $156.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.75 and a 52 week high of $214.70.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

