Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Grows Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Leidos were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noel B. Geer purchased 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $137.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.67 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

