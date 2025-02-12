Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Cuts Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,501 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,163 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 198.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,395 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 95.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 321,166 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 157,050 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $21.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Scotiabank downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

