Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:WHLRP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,317. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

