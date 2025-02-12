Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.350-8.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.0 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $23.48 on Wednesday, hitting $184.64. 771,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,396. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $131.33 and a one year high of $210.88.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 10.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Further Reading

