Westaim (CVE:WED) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.30 and last traded at C$33.20, with a volume of 4558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Westaim from C$6.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Westaim Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Westaim had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 61.76%. As a group, analysts predict that The Westaim Co. will post 0.093067 EPS for the current year.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

