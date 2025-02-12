West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

West Shore Bank Trading Up 1.9 %

West Shore Bank stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. 653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. West Shore Bank has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Get West Shore Bank alerts:

West Shore Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for West Shore Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Shore Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.