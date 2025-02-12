West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
West Shore Bank Trading Up 1.9 %
West Shore Bank stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. 653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. West Shore Bank has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $27.50.
West Shore Bank Company Profile
