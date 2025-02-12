WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 341.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 258,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,143,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in WESCO International by 128.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 580.8% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $188.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $132.37 and a one year high of $216.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.56.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCC. Stephens increased their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.88.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

