Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC Purchases Shares of 286,537 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 286,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

