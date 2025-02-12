Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC Invests $544,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,988,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,926,000 after buying an additional 407,585 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,779,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,897,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 164.1% during the third quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 183,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 113,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after acquiring an additional 104,046 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $544.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.40 and a 52 week high of $67.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.85.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

