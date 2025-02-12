Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.170-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $643.2 million-$662.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.6 million. Waters also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.700-13.000 EPS.

Waters Trading Down 7.5 %

WAT traded down $30.60 on Wednesday, hitting $374.69. The company had a trading volume of 506,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.72. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.01. Waters has a 12-month low of $279.24 and a 12-month high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.64.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

