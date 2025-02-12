Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.170-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $643.2 million-$662.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.6 million. Waters also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.700-13.000 EPS.
Waters Trading Down 7.5 %
WAT traded down $30.60 on Wednesday, hitting $374.69. The company had a trading volume of 506,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.72. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.01. Waters has a 12-month low of $279.24 and a 12-month high of $423.56.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
