Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 94,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Waste Management from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John A. Carroll sold 209 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.55, for a total transaction of $46,094.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,506.30. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 4,000 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.89, for a total value of $903,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,967.59. The trade was a 17.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,340. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $226.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $187.48 and a one year high of $230.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.85 and its 200-day moving average is $211.53.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 38.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

