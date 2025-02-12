Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $695,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $556.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $450.99 and a 52-week high of $561.66. The company has a market cap of $504.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

