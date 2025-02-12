Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,244. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.07. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCC. B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

