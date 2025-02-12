Viper Energy (VNOM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ: VNOM) recently:
- 2/4/2025 – Viper Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.
- 2/3/2025 – Viper Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/3/2025 – Viper Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2025 – Viper Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2025 – Viper Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/13/2025 – Viper Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2025 – Viper Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2024 – Viper Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Viper Energy Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. 501,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. Viper Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Viper Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.
Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
