VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 857.1% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $84.92. 4,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,127. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $853.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $93.41.

Get VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF ( NASDAQ:USVM Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.