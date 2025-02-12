VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 857.1% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $84.92. 4,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,127. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $853.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $93.41.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.