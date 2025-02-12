Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at Truist Financial

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $460.00 to $520.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $361.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $455.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of -228.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 58 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

