Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,519,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 103,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 38,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,722,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV stock opened at $189.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.28 and a 200-day moving average of $188.89. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $167.27 and a one year high of $199.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

