Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 129.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $556.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $450.99 and a 12 month high of $561.66. The company has a market capitalization of $504.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $549.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

