Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 125.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $77.35 and a 1 year high of $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

