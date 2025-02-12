Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.15. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $107.96.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

