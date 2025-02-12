Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 108,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $274.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.81 and a 12 month high of $277.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

