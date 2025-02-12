Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $279.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.17. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $225.69 and a 1 year high of $281.58.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.