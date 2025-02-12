Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $628.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.07. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $478.25 and a 12 month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.