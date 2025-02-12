Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Decreased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.4% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $31,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after buying an additional 121,099 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,233,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,664,000 after buying an additional 552,003 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $111.31 and a 12 month high of $135.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

