Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Avion Wealth’s 2nd Largest Position

Avion Wealth reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 12.9% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $50,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,710,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,631,000 after purchasing an additional 71,390 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 192,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 155,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

