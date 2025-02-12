Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25, Zacks reports. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 59.23%. Urban Edge Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.370-1.420 EPS.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

UE traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. 243,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,006. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Insider Transactions at Urban Edge Properties

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Olson sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $5,388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,350.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

