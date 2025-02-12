UBS Group Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $81.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $94.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,050,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.