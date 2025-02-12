Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57), Zacks reports. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $611.01. The company had a trading volume of 395,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $593.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $638.56.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.01, for a total transaction of $1,580,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,709,257.98. This trade represents a 17.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total transaction of $7,363,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,187.78. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $18,941,368 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.69.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

