Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.900-11.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $611.01. 398,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,132. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $638.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $595.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $593.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.50, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.69.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,187.78. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.01, for a total value of $1,580,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,709,257.98. The trade was a 17.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $18,941,368. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

