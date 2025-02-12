Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $103.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $512,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,095.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 12,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 199,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its position in Walmart by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 10,407 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 521,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,162,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

