Trip.com Group (TCOM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Trip.com Group to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $12.33 billion for the quarter.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TCOM shares. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

