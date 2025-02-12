Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.37), Zacks reports.

Trinseo Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. 350,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,441. The company has a market cap of $169.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.28%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

