Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Evan M. Turtz Sells 318 Shares

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TT stock opened at $364.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.56 and a 200-day moving average of $377.89. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $265.37 and a 12-month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

